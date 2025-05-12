He bled for this: Eagles VP Howie Roseman earns ‘Most Valuable Philadelphian'

To paraphrase the man himself, it's fair to say that few people bleed for this city like Philadelphia Eagles Executive Vice President and General Manager, Howie Roseman.

And now, his efforts to elevate the city's football team -- and the City of Brotherly Love itself -- will be honored by the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation as Roseman is set to be named the "Most Valuable Philadelphian" of the year.

The move, organizers said, is intended to recognize Roseman's contributions to the city and and "his role in elevating Philadelphia's profile on the global stage."

Though he was born in New York City, Roseman's roots with the Philadelphia Eagles run deep.

Long before he proudly showed off a bloody gash on his forehead from a beer thrown during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade this year -- and declared "I bleed for this city," before a crowd of thousands -- Roseman worked behind the scenes for the Birds.

He's been with the Eagles organization since joining the front office as an intern back in 2000.

Since then, Roseman has steadily risen through the ranks of the organization, working to help build the team into the Super Bowl victors that they are today.

Roseman will be honored on Monday night during the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation's Philly Opener celebration.

Editor's Note: The 'Most Valuable Philadelphia' award is presented by Comcast Spectacor. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and NBC10.