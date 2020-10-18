Philadelphia

Hazmat Crew Responds to Leak at Industrial Cleaning Company in Philly

Officials told NBC10 an unknown liquid began leaking in the basement of the National Chemical Laboratories building on 401 North 10th Street.

By David Chang

A hazmat crew responded to a leak Sunday night at an industrial cleaning company building in Philadelphia. 

Officials told NBC10 an unknown liquid began leaking in the basement of the National Chemical Laboratories building on 401 North 10th Street. There was also a broken steam pipe inside the building. 

A hazmat crew set up a staging area along the 1000 block of Callowhill Street and are currently investigating. No injuries have been reported. 

National Chemical Laboratories specializes in industrial cleaning products. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

