Have You Seen Them? Young Cousins Go Missing in Philly

Mariah Moore, 12, and Tyesir Moore, 7, were last seen at a Nicetown neighborhood park Tuesday afternoon

By Dan Stamm

Mariah Moore and Tyesir Moore
Photos supplied by Philadelphia police

The public is being asked to help track down a pair of young cousins missing in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police said that 12-year-old Mariah Moore and 7-year-old Tyesir Moore were seen leaving their home on North 19th Street in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Mariah And Tyesir headed to a corner store at North 19th and West Wingohocking streets and then to Nicetown Park located 4200 Germantown Avenue then to Nicetown Park off Germantown Avenue, police said. Both locations are within walking distance to their home.

The cousins haven’t been seen or heard from since.

Mariah was wearing a black head scarf and blue shorts when she went missing. Tyesir was wearing a black polo shirt with blue and red stripes, black and red shorts and black and gray New Balance sneakers.

Anyone who spots the missing kids or has information of their whereabouts should contact the Northwest Detective Division  at 215-686-3353 or dial 911.

