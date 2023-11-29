Montgomery County

Bullet from outside strikes man inside his Montgomery Co. home

'An adult male was inside his home when he was struck by a bullet that was fired from outside of the home,' Hatfield police said

By Dan Stamm

Police cars on dark street
SkyForce10

A bullet fired from outside struck a man while he was in his Montgomery County home Tuesday night.

Hatfield Township police officers rushed to Forest Hills Drive, near Moyer Road, around 8:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

"An adult male was inside his home when he was struck by a bullet that was fired from outside of the home," Hatfield police said in a news release.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital and released, police said.

Police found evidence from the shooting inside the home as well as a wooded area nearby. Investigators could be seen searching near the home with flashlights.

"There is no active threat to the community at this time," police said.

Investigators searching for a shooter asked for help from the public. Tips (which can be anonymous) can be submitted by calling detectives at 215-855-0903, by submitting a tip online or emailing policetips@hatfield.org.

