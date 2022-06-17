Police Shoot Man Armed With Knife in Montgomery County Neighborhood, Sources Say

Police shot a person they say was carrying a knife near some Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, homes Friday morning, multiple law enforcement sources said.

Hatfield Township and county detectives seemed to focus their investigation on the backyard of a home along Leon Drive, near West Orvilla Road, in Hatfield Township as the morning went on.

Sources told NBC10's Deanna Durante that officers were first called to Orvilla Road and West Lane for a report of a suspicious person around 7:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and by 7:46 a.m. had located the suspicious person and had that person at gunpoint after deploying a stun gun on the person, according to a timeline supplied by the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety. One minute later, the first call about police opening fire came in.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting left the man in grave condition, sources said.

Some neighbors said they heard police telling the person to put down the knife and then they later heard what they believed were several gunshots.

This story is developing and will be updated.