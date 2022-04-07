Hatboro Officer Dies Months After Suffering Bee Sting

A Montgomery County police officer has died months after suffering a bee sting that put him in a coma.

Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen passed away Thursday morning while surrounded by family and friends, the Hatboro Chief of Police announced.

Allen was stung by a bee in October 2021 and suffered a severe medical reaction. He was hospitalized for months as a result.

“Although he fought long and hard, he ultimately could not overcome the damage done to his body as a result of the reaction,” Police Chief James Gardner wrote.

Allen joined the Hatboro Police Department in 2013 and served as a patrol officer and member of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force. He was also a member of Montgomery County FOP Lodge #14 and canine handler. Chief Gardner said he was instrumental in starting the department’s first canine unit.

Following Allen's hospitalization, there was an outpouring of support from the Hatboro community.

“The support for Officer Allen, his family and our police department in the months since that October day has been overwhelming,” Chief Gardner wrote. “We are forever grateful for the love and support shown during this difficult time.”

Funeral information has not yet been revealed.