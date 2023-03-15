All Hatboro-Horsham Schools Closed ‘Due to Significant Police Activity'

Police closed roads and the Hatboro-Horsham School District closed all schools Wednesday morning "due to significant police activity."
Parts of Hatboro, Montgomery County, were placed under a shelter in place order before daybreak, according to the school district.
The school district explained around 7 a.m. that they "do not want students at any level walking to buses or to school."
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
The incident stemmed from "an incident within an apartment located at the intersection of York Road and Moreland Avenue" around 4:20 a.m., Hatboro police said in a Tweet posted by the school district.
Police closed York Road between Montgomery Avenue and Byberry Road and Moreland Road between Penn Street and Chester Avenue.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
"Residents within the immediate vicinity of the intersection of York Road and Moreland Avenue should SHELTER IN PLACE," the police message said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.