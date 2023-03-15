All Hatboro-Horsham Schools Closed ‘Due to Significant Police Activity'

Police closed roads and the Hatboro-Horsham School District closed all schools Wednesday morning "due to significant police activity."

Parts of Hatboro, Montgomery County, were placed under a shelter in place order before daybreak, according to the school district.

All HHSD schools and offices are closed today, 3/15, due to significant police activity currently occurring in Hatboro. There is a shelter in place for parts of Hatboro. More information to come. — Hatboro-Horsham School District (@HH_Schools) March 15, 2023

The school district explained around 7 a.m. that they "do not want students at any level walking to buses or to school."

The incident stemmed from "an incident within an apartment located at the intersection of York Road and Moreland Avenue" around 4:20 a.m., Hatboro police said in a Tweet posted by the school district.

Students, staff, and families should avoid this area. We do not want students at any level walking to buses or to school. Schools and offices are closed. pic.twitter.com/mT12ZPA3OS — Hatboro-Horsham School District (@HH_Schools) March 15, 2023

Police closed York Road between Montgomery Avenue and Byberry Road and Moreland Road between Penn Street and Chester Avenue.

#FirstAlertTraffic: Hatboro police have announced the following road closures due to police activity.



- East Moreland Ave and S Penn St

- West Moreland Ave and South Chester Ave

- North York Road (Rt 263) and Byberry Road

- North York Road (Rt 263) and Montgomery Ave — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 15, 2023

"Residents within the immediate vicinity of the intersection of York Road and Moreland Avenue should SHELTER IN PLACE," the police message said.

This story is developing and will be updated.