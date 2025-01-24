Philadelphia police captain chosen to be next chief in Hartford, Conn.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam Friday named a veteran captain with the Philadelphia Police Department as his choice for the next Chief of Police for the City of Hartford.

Tyrell J. McCoy is currently Police Captain in the Command Inspections Buereau at the Philadelphia Police Department.

McCoy has nearly two decades of service in law enforcement, according to Arulampalam.

“We are thrilled to welcome Captain McCoy to Hartford. His extensive experience, commitment to community engagement, and innovative approach to public safety make him the ideal leader for our police department," Arulampalam said in a news release.

The mayor pointed to McCoy's career highlights of reducing violent crime and implementing data-driven policing techniques as part of his decision to hire him.

"I am honored and excited to serve as Hartford's new Chief of Police," McCoy said. "I look forward to working closely with the dedicated men and women of the Hartford Police Department and engaging with our community members to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents."

McCoy's nomination will be presented to the Hartford Court of Common Council on Feb. 10.

If confirmed, McCoy will take over for Interim Chief Kenny Howell, who was named to the position in July 2024 after then-Chief Jason Thody announced his retirement last March.

Mayor Arulampalam praised Howell for his leadership of the department over the past six months.