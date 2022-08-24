Harrowing Video Shows Police Chase After Drive-By Shooting Near Philly Rec Center

Police released an alarming new video Wednesday of a dangerous chase in West Philadelphia that ended in a crash and the arrest of three men who allegedly shot at a crowd and injured five people last week.

According to police, five people were shot in a drive-by outside the Shepard Recreation Center at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in the Haddington neighborhood on Aug. 16th.

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/gqjpgipRIz pic.twitter.com/r0K48CVekX — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) August 24, 2022

Back when the shooting occurred, District Attorney Larry Krasner and Mayor Jim Kenney, said at a press conference that the shooting happened because of an ongoing feud.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

""Sadly, this is an incident that involves groups in Philadelphia," Krasner said, adding that law enforcement officials would not identify the groups involved.

Three people injured in the shooting were targeted as they left outdoor basketball courts at the recreation center, officials said. Two others hurt were random victims.

The victims were not identified, except for their ages and degree of injuries. A 22-year-old man was shot once in the right hand, a 21-year-old was shot once in the head and remained in extremely critical condition Tuesday night, a third man was shot once in the head and also remained in extremely critical condition, a 25-year-old man was grazed in the right shoulder and a 17-year-old male victim was grazed in his neck.

Three men inside a white Dodge Durango SUV that crashed a short distance from the shooting were arrested in connection with the gunfire, police said. They are believed two suspects remain at large.

"Multiple rifles and handguns" were found inside the SUV, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.