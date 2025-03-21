Philadelphia

Man with face tattoos wanted for alleged sexual assault 2 weeks ago in Philly

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault two weeks ago.

According to the Special Victims Unit, 31-year-old Harron DeJesus is accused of the assault that happened on Saturday, March 8 on the 6300 block of Old York Road in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia.

DeJesus is described as a man with face tattoos and long dreadlocks. Police said that he is about 5'8" and weigh about 180 pounds.

According to officials, he could be driving a gray-colored Toyota Scion.

DeJesus is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or if you know where he is, please call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3189 or 911 right away.

