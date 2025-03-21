Man with face tattoos wanted for alleged sexual assault 2 weeks ago in Philly

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault two weeks ago.

Léelo en español aquí

According to the Special Victims Unit, 31-year-old Harron DeJesus is accused of the assault that happened on Saturday, March 8 on the 6300 block of Old York Road in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

DeJesus is described as a man with face tattoos and long dreadlocks. Police said that he is about 5'8" and weigh about 180 pounds.

According to officials, he could be driving a gray-colored Toyota Scion.

DeJesus is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or if you know where he is, please call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3189 or 911 right away.