Harriet Tubman as ‘freedom fighter' statue chosen for City Hall

Philadelphia will soon be home to a new statue of abolitionist and activist, Harriet Tubman.

And now, after a campaign to allow public input on the design, the city has selected artist, Alvin Pettit to create the new piece.

Pettit's design is intended to evoke Tubman's history as a leader who fought free others from the bonds of slavery.

“In the course of this competition, we witnessed remarkable talent from our semi-finalist artists,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, in a statement on the selection. “Each depicted a unique vision and told a distinct story about Harriet Tubman through their proposals. Yet, I was struck by Alvin Pettit’s design and how it depicts Harriet Tubman’s likeness, evokes her power, and reminds us of her leadership. I was thrilled that the public and our Advisory Committee agreed on Mr. Pettit’s design.”

Courtesy the City of Philadelphia How Harriet Tubman looked in a historic photo and how she's depicted in artist Alvin Pettit's "A Higher Power: The Call of the Freedom Fighter."

Pettit's statue will become the first statue of a Black female historical figure in Philadelphia's public art collection and will be located on the northeast apron of City Hall, the city's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, noted in a statement.

Pettit's design depicts Tubman as a freedom fighter, rifle strapped across her arm and her hands clasped, showing her devotion to a higher power. Below her feet, Tubman is depicted atop a pile of broken shackles, while the Confederate flag can be seen under her foot, crumpled in the pile of rubble.

The office noted that Pettit's design was selected by the African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee out of a selection of four semi-finalists including Vinnie Bagwell, Tanda Francis, and Basil Watson.

A fifth semi-finalist, Richard Blake, removed himself from the competition due to being awarded another public art commission, the office said in a statement.

According to the office, about 3,000 people responded to a call for public input and, Pettit's design "scored the highest in all seven categories, including likeness, essence, and emotional and educational qualities."

In the end, the office said in a statement, the committee "felt that the story told by Pettit’s design about Harriet Tubman, as a strong leader fighting for freedom, was the best story for Philadelphia."