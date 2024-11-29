New Jersey

South Jersey detective accused of stealing drugs from evidence room

By Cherise Lynch

Getty Images

Charges have been filed against a South Jersey detective sergeant after he allegedly stole drugs from his department's evidence room.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced that on Monday, Nov. 25, Town of Hammonton Detective Sergeant Robert Zbikowski, 45, of Hammonton, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, second-degree crime of pattern of official misconduct, third-degree theft by unlawfully taking, fourth-degree tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and fourth-degree obstruction of administration of law.

Officials said in 2024, the Town of Hammonton Police Department contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office after Zbikowski failed his drug test, testing positive for methamphetamine.

During the investigation, officials said Zbikowski was found to have tampered with and taken narcotics items of evidence, including methamphetamine and oxycodone, from the Hammonton Police Department’s evidence room.

According to officials, the incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Standards and Accountability Unit.

Anyone with information about this case or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666.

