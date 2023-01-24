A teenage woman is accused of using a lighter, hammer, torch, cords, hangers, computer, blades, knives and a hair straightener to abuse several children over a period of two years in Delaware County.

Anaís Muñoz is accused of felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, child endangerment and related counts, the Delaware County District Attorney's office said in a news release Tuesday. In total, the 19-year-old Chester woman faces 219 charges -- including 20 counts of child rape, according to online court records.

Léelo en español aquí.

The four victims range in age from 7 to 13 and the abuse began in 2020 when Muñoz first came in contact with the children, the DA's office said.

"This is a truly horrifying case involving the physical and mental torture of young victims," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "Using a wide range of implements, the defendant sought to inflict physical pain on these children – whether by choking them with cords, beating them with a bat, or 'branding' them with a straightening iron."

The alleged abuse also included sexual assaults and drug buys, Stollsteimer said.

"Using these implements of torture, the defendant sought to control her young victims – both to keep them from revealing her heinous conduct and to get their cooperation in providing her with sexual pleasure," Stollsteimer wrote. "Furthermore, she used these children to assist her in acquiring drugs on the streets of Chester."

Much of the sexual abuse is alleged to have occurred late at night when other adults were asleep, investigators said.

Chester police first learned of the alleged abuse in early January. At that point the children were examined by a doctor and a forensic interview was carried out by the Children’s Advocacy Center in Media, the DA's office said.

The majority of the assaults occurred to the two oldest children, authorities said. However, the younger victims witnessed the abuse.

The children lied to their mother about the abuse due to threats from Muñoz, investigators said.

"These children will bear the physical and emotional scars of the defendant’s conduct for the rest of their lives," Stollsteimer said. "Sadly, we can’t undo this tragedy, but rest assured that we will do everything in our power to support these victims and to hold the defendant accountable."

Muñoz was taken into custody in New Jersey and expected to be extradited to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, the DA's office said. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Muñoz's behalf.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.