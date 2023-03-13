Halsey, Demi Lovato to Headline New Music and Arts Festival Coming to NJ in June

The statewide summer festival North to Shore will features big names in music, comedy, film and technology for three weekends in three cities across the state.

Some of the biggest names who have signed on already include musicians Halsey, Demi Lovato, Santana and Alanis Morisette. Stand-up comedian Bill Burr, late-night TV host Stephen Colbert and Shark Tank investor Daymond John will also be hitting the stage across the state.

The festival will kick off in Atlantic City from June 4-11 before moving to Asbury Park from June 14-18 and Newark from June 21-25. NJ Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new festival at a press conference on Monday.

Twenty-seven venues have already signed on to participate, including the Stone Pony in Asbury Park and the NJPAC in Newark. NJ Transit will offer special transit services to help people move between the three locations.

Down the shore, festivalgoers will be able to enjoy free movie screenings on the beach. Tickets will be available for purchase for other events, such as concerts.

The festival planning process is still in progress, and the state is asking local creators to submit ideas for events. Winners will be awarded stipends of up to $5,000 to execute their ideas.

"We all look forward to showing the rest of the country what we have always known. There is simply no place like New Jersey, a state where ideas originate and grow, where talent is nurtured and where festivals are like no other," First Lady Tammy Murphy said.