‘Halloween Nights' Brings New Frights at Eastern State Penitentiary

To scream, or not to scream?

"Halloween Nights" at Eastern State Penitentiary returns this week for another spook-filled season featuring new attractions and old favorites alike.

The annual Halloween festival in Fairmount, formerly known as "Terror Behind the Walls," opens Friday, Sept. 23 and runs through Nov. 12, a spokesperson said.

The 10-acre abandoned prison which looms over Philly's Fairmount neighborhood will have live entertainment, a history museum, and five haunted houses.

The three new attractions include two new haunted houses named "Nightmares" and "Big Top Terror," and a carnival-themed bar called "Bizarre Bar."

Between scares, you can enjoy historic tours, live

entertainment, and themed bars. The popular, vampire

themed Bloodline Lounge🩸is back and it’s bigger,

better, and bloodier than ever. Be sure to check

out the BRAND NEW Bizarre Bar 🎪 for carnival

themed drinks & treats! (4/5) pic.twitter.com/8H1ooi4idR — Halloween Nights at ESP (@HalloweenAtESP) August 24, 2022

If those don't sound terrifying enough, don't worry.

Returning for the first time since the pandemic, visitors will again be able to "opt in" for a scarier experience, which allows the actors to touch and separate them from their group. This is signaled to the actors, or "monsters," by a glowstick worn around visitors' necks.

"Opting in has been a fan favorite and a rite of passage for many of our visitors, so we're thrilled to bring that experience back this year," Brett Bertolino, Vice President and Director of Operations at Eastern State Penitentiary said.

There will also be live entertainment such as dancers, history tours and museum experiences.

Tickets start at $35 and will be available on their website.