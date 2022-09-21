Eastern State Penitentiary

‘Halloween Nights' Brings New Frights at Eastern State Penitentiary

"Halloween Nights" at Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary is opening just in time for spooky season

By Kaamil Jones

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

To scream, or not to scream?

"Halloween Nights" at Eastern State Penitentiary returns this week for another spook-filled season featuring new attractions and old favorites alike.

The annual Halloween festival in Fairmount, formerly known as "Terror Behind the Walls," opens Friday, Sept. 23 and runs through Nov. 12, a spokesperson said.

The 10-acre abandoned prison which looms over Philly's Fairmount neighborhood will have live entertainment, a history museum, and five haunted houses.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The three new attractions include two new haunted houses named "Nightmares" and "Big Top Terror," and a carnival-themed bar called "Bizarre Bar."

If those don't sound terrifying enough, don't worry.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

West Chester 26 mins ago

West Chester LGBTQ ‘Community OutFest' Canceled Due to Hate-Filled Backlash

Rittenhouse 2 hours ago

Man Shot During Argument With Driver in Rittenhouse

Returning for the first time since the pandemic, visitors will again be able to "opt in" for a scarier experience, which allows the actors to touch and separate them from their group. This is signaled to the actors, or "monsters," by a glowstick worn around visitors' necks.

"Opting in has been a fan favorite and a rite of passage for many of our visitors, so we're thrilled to bring that experience back this year," Brett Bertolino, Vice President and Director of Operations at Eastern State Penitentiary said.

There will also be live entertainment such as dancers, history tours and museum experiences.

Tickets start at $35 and will be available on their website.

This article tagged under:

Eastern State PenitentiaryPhiladelphiaFAIRMOUNTHalloween Nights
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us