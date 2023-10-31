Halloween It's spooky as ever this Halloween. Check out some of your best costumes Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls beware! Viewers shared their Halloween costumes with NBC10 so we compiled them all in one place By Emily Rose Grassi • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago NBC10 Philadelphia Everyone's favorite snack, mac and cheese. I scream, you scream, we all scream. Yellowstone's Beth and Rip. This guy dressed up as his favorite Phillie, Brandon Marsh. Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters. Austin Powers. The Corpse Bride. Blippi. "A tale as old as time." Kelly on Facebook told us she was "just having a bad hair day." Frankenstein's monster and his bride "There's no crying in baseball." Sonia told NBC10 that she's "going as my daughter's bedroom floor." Uncle Fester and Wednesday. This article tagged under: Halloween