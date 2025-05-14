Philadelphia

Man charged after allegedly opening fire on crowded SEPTA bus, injuring 4 people

Three of the people injured in the shooting were teenagers, officials said

By Cherise Lynch and Brian Sheehan

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting on a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia, leaving four people injured, officials announced.

During a press conference, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Hakim Bryant is facing several charges, including 10 counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that happened on a SEPTA bus on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Officials said Bryant was on a packed Route 15 bus that was traveling through the intersection of 33rd and Girard.

Bryant allegedly got into an altercation with a group of teens who were sitting in the back of the bus. During the dispute, officials said Bryant fired nine shots in the direction of several people.

Officials said two 16-year-olds, a 14-year-old boy, and a 39-year-old woman were all injured.

Krasner shared that the surveillance video is shocking, and it captured the entire incident playing out in front of several other people who were on board the SEPTA bus.

“It not only affected everyone on the bus, it’s the kinda thing that makes people pause before they leave their home or before they travel somewhere. And we do not want that in any way… at any time," Krasner said.

Officials said that prosecutors have requested that Bryant be detained on $10 million bail.

Bryant is due in court for his preliminary hearing at the end of the month.

"The DAO's Victim Services Unit is working with the survivors of this shooting to ensure they have the support and services needed to help recover from this terrible incident. And finally, I commend the Philadelphia Police Department for their excellent investigation in this case," said Krasner.

