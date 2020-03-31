What to Know Vandals targeted the home of Hahnemann Hospital owner Joel Freedman.

Freedman has faced criticism from many, including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, after negotiations between him and Philadelphia to reopen Hahnemann for COVID-19 patients fell through.

Philly leaders accused Freedman of charging too much and being "difficult to work with" during negotiations.

The owner of the shuttered Hahnemann Hospital is facing backlash from vandals as well as presidential candidate Bernie Sanders after talks with Philadelphia to reopen the building for COVID-19 patients fell through.

The nearly 500-bed hospital, located on North Broad and Vine streets, closed last year due to financial difficulties. Yet with a need for space and beds on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia leaders had reached out to Hahnemann owner Joel Freedman to reopen its doors.

A spokesperson for Freedman told NBC10 they offered the city to lease the hospital for $27 per bed per day. Mayor Jim Kenney and Managing Director Brian Abernathy appeared to lose their patience with Freedman’s demands however and announced Thursday that the deal was off the table.

“In the midst of a public health crisis, with the numbers of positive cases increasing daily, we simply do not have the time to continue in a lengthy negotiation," Kenney said.

Earlier last week Abernathy said Freedman did not seem to be negotiating with the national crisis in mind.

"He is looking at this as a business transaction rather than providing an imminent and important need for our city and our residents," Abernathy said. "The owner, Mr. Freedman, was difficult to work with at times when he was the owner of the hospital, and he is still difficult to work with as the owner of the shuttered hospital.”

On Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders criticized Freedman while responding to Philly councilwoman Helen Gym’s tweet about Hahnemann.

We are facing estimates of over 100,000 coronavirus deaths. It is outrageous that a Philadelphia real estate investor who closed a hospital is now trying to gouge the city to re-open it. @HelenGymPHL is right: the city should reopen Hahnemann hospital immediately. https://t.co/V08gYcxxfq — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 30, 2020

Overnight, a vandal targeted Freedman’s Center City home, spray-painting the message “Joel Kills” on one side and “Free Hahnemann” on the other.

“This is a sad and uncalled for act of vandalism,” Freedman’s spokesperson told NBC10. “Mr. Freedman responded quickly to the City of Philadelphia, offered to lease or sell Hahnemann Hospital at a nominal cost, and was rebuffed by the City.”

“We will stand ready to discuss should the city or state wish to resume discussions.”

Kenney and Abernathy said they are still working on numerous other options to house COVID-19 patients. At least nine people have died of the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia as the number of infections climbed to at least 1,072 Monday.

No arrests have been made in the vandalism at Freedman’s home.