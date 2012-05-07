Gustave G. Amsterdam Community Champion Award Dinner

Honoring Michael A. Rashid President and CEO AmeriHealth Mercy Family of Companies

gaudenzia

The Gaudenzia/Gustave G. Amsterdam Community champion award dinner celebrates its 15th year of honoring someone great. Michael A. Rashid, President and CEO of AmeriHealth Mercy Family of Companies will be honored for his dedication and excellence in the community. He has been behind developing strategies for AmeriHealth Mercy Family to become the number one leader to develop solutions to those who are chronically ill.

The Gaudenzia/Gustave G. Amsterdam community champion award is mirrored after Gustave Amsterdam who was a advocate for the urban community and dedicated his life to helping individuals who struggled with drug and alcohol abuse.

Celebrate a night of tribute and greatness with dinner, silent auction and entertainment. For more information and tickets visit Gaudenzia/Gustave G. Amsterdam Award Dinner.

When: Wednesday, May 9th, 2012

Where:Crystal Tea Room, Wanamaker Building, Philadelphia

Time:6:00pm-9:00pm

