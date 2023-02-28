Gunshots Interrupt Funeral at Northeast Philly Cemetery

A group of people fled from a Northeast Philadelphia cemetery after firing shots while people gathered for a funeral Tuesday.

The gunfire took place at approximately 11:37 a.m. at the Magnolia Cemetery off Levick Street in the Tacony neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The shots were fired into the ground and there were no reports of anyone being struck by bullets, according to police.

Michael Batley, owner of Anew Properties located near the funeral said he heard rapid gunfire that sounded like an automatic weapon being fired.

"I wasn't thinking much about it honestly, we hear gunshots all the time," he said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Police are investigating this incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.