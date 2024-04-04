‘Guns R4 Cowards': Philly nonprofit co-founder releases anti-gun violence song

Co-founder of non-profit organization PHILLY TRUCE and hip-hop artist Mazzie Casher has released a new anthem calling for peace on the city's streets.

Casher - also known by his stage name Grand Agent - has titled his song "Guns R4 Cowards."

"For years, I've been knee-deep in the fight against gun violence," Casher said in a statement. "Now, I'm rising above it to make a statement. We've needed a voice to address this issue head-on, and I'm proud to offer it, deliberately releasing it on the anniversary of Dr. King's assassination."

Back in 2020, when the city reached over 500 homicides, Casher and his high school classmate, first responder Steven Pickens, launched the PHILLY TRUE app.

The app uses volunteer conflict mediators to connect with residents who've reached out for help.