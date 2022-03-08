Gunmen surrounded a running car parked on a Strawberry Mansion street and opened fire, killing the man inside. At least 31 shots were fired in the killing that Philadelphia police said appeared to be an "execution."

Philadelphia police rushed to North 32nd Street, near Norris Street, just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to find a red Hyundai sedan covered in bullet holes. A man shot multiple times was in the driver seat, the engine was still running, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Bullets struck the man in the head, face and torso, Small said. The unidentified man died at the scene.

"This appears to be an execution," Small said.

Police found evidence that 31 shots in total were fired from the front, passenger side and driver side of the car.

"It appears that the shooters were firing into this vehicle from every direction," Small said.

At least 15 shots struck the car, which is registered to a woman who lives in North Philadelphia.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police real-time crime cameras captured three men walking up to the vehicle, Small said.

"You can clearly see shots being fired," Small said.

The three men ran off south on 32nd Street.

Entering Tuesday, at least 96 homicides were reported so far this year in Philadelphia. That's is up about 9% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.