Gunmen sought in string of Philly, Lower Merion armed robberies

Police in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township are seeking a pair of armed gunman who, officials say, robbed a string of Auto Zone and Family Dollar stores since September

By Hayden Mitman

Police are seeking these two men who, they claim, are responsible for a string of armed robberies of Auto Zone and Family Dollar stores in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township.
Lower Merion Township Police Department

Police in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, in Montgomery County, are seeking two men who, officials claim, are responsible for a string of armed robberies that began back in September.

According to police in Lower Merion Township, the most recent armed robbery involving these same two men happened at an Auto Zone located along the unit block of West City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd on Nov. 22, 2024.

In a post on social media, police officials said these same individuals are also believed to have robbed the same store back on Sept. 27, 2024.

In the post, police officials claimed the same men were believed to be involved in armed robberies of Family Dollar stores in Philadelphia, as well.

While police officials did not provide locations of the stores that, they claim, were targeted, they did say these two men are also sought in robberies that happened at Philly-based Family Dollar stores on Sept. 19, Oct. 6 and Oct. 11, 2024.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the individuals sought in these incidents or any information on these robberies, to call Detective Jim Black of the Lower Merion Police Department at 610-645-6231 or jblack@lowermerion.org.

