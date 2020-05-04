Gunmen Chase and Shoot 13-Year-Old Boy in Chester

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he tried to flee gunmen before being shot in Chester, Pennsylvania, Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 400 block of East 20th Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. When they arrived they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and numerous gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The boy was taken to the Crozer Chester Medical Center and then transferred to A.I. Dupont Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Witnesses told NBC10 they saw the boy running through yards and hopping fences while the gunmen chased after him and opened fire. After shooting the boy the suspects went inside an SUV, described as a silver 2007 Acura RDX with a Delaware registration, which fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspects. If you have any information, please call Detective Brian Pot at 610-447-8431 or email him at bpot302@chesterpolice.org. You can also call Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4197 or email him at tylerd@co.delaware.pa.us.