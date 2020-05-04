Chester

Gunmen Chase and Shoot 13-Year-Old Boy in Chester

The teen is currently in critical condition

By David Chang

generico police line do not cross
ARCHIVO/MGN

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he tried to flee gunmen before being shot in Chester, Pennsylvania, Sunday afternoon. 

Police were called to the 400 block of East 20th Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. When they arrived they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and numerous gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The boy was taken to the Crozer Chester Medical Center and then transferred to A.I. Dupont Hospital where he is in critical condition. 

Witnesses told NBC10 they saw the boy running through yards and hopping fences while the gunmen chased after him and opened fire. After shooting the boy the suspects went inside an SUV, described as a silver 2007 Acura RDX with a Delaware registration, which fled the scene.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia School District 3 hours ago

Philly School Teachers to Implement Longer Lesson Plans

Brian Dawkins 7 hours ago

Brian Dawkins Surprises Local Teachers During Virtual Eagles Pep Rally

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspects. If you have any information, please call Detective Brian Pot at 610-447-8431 or email him at bpot302@chesterpolice.org. You can also call Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4197 or email him at tylerd@co.delaware.pa.us.

This article tagged under:

ChesterPennsylvaniashooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us