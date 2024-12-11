Gunmen break through window, rob resident at gunpoint in Mayfair home invasion

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after three armed gunmen broke into a home in the city's Mayfair section during a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 5:15 a.m., at a home along the 3400 block of Friendship Street.

At that time, police claim, three armed men, all dressed in black clothing, broke through the front window of a home. Once inside, the men held the occupant of the property at gunpoint, police said.

During the incident, officials claim, the thieves took phones, jewelry and an undisclosed amount of money before they fled in an unknown direction.

Police officials said that there have been no arrests yet in this case, but an investigation is ongoing.