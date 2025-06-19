Gunman steps off bus, shoots man waiting at bus stop in West Philly, police say

Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for a man who, police say, stepped off a SEPTA bus, produced a handgun, and shot a man at a West Philly bus stop on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of 52nd Street and Girard Avenue when, a victim claimed, he was shot by a man who produced a gun moments after hoping off a SEPTA bus.

The 21-year-old victim, police said, told officers that he fled to a home along the 5100 block of Chancellor Street after he was shot in the leg when he was waiting for a bus at that intersection.

As he sat at the bus stop, police said, the victim watched a man with a slim build, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black Under Armor facemask exit a SEPTA bus, before reaching into a blue and black backpack and pulling out a firearm.

The victim said he was struck once in the leg by gunfire as he fled.

Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital but they did not immediately detail his condition.

No arrest has been made in this incident and, officials said, investigators have not yet determined a motive in this case.

But, police said, an investigation is ongoing.