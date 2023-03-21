Gunman Sought in Deceptive Lower Merion Carjacking

Police in Lower Merion Township are on the look out for a man who posed as a door-to-door solar panel salesman before he forced a man into a vehicle and made him drive to a nearby ATMs to withdraw money.

Police said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Monday, just after the male victim parked his car in front of his own home along Wilshire Road in Lower Merion Township.

When he exited his vehicle, investigators said, the victim was confronted by the gunman who posed as a salesman going door-to-door talking about solar power. When the victim said he wasn't interested, officials said, the gunman produced his firearm and attempted to force the victim into the home.

However, police said that the gunman couldn't get the victim to enter the home, and, instead, forced the man to return to his vehicle and instructed him to drive to several ATMs throughout the area, forcing the victim to withdraw money.

Then, officials said, the gunman allegedly told the victim to drive to Philadelphia. While travelling north on the 1800 block of North Broad Street, officials said the victim escaped from his moving vehicle.

The car continued on to hit a parked car and become disabled, police said, along the sidewalk on that block.

The victim suffered "moderate injuries" according to law enforcement officials and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

After the car came to a stop, the gunman fled the vehicle, and police said he was seen running down Norris Street.

He is described by investigators as being about six-feet-tall, in his 20s to 30s and having an athletic build. At the time of the incident, police said, he was wearing a surgical mask, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacked with a logo or writing on the left chest, dark pants and dark colored shoes.

He also displayed a lanyard with an ID when he approached the victim, police said.

Police said this individual is to be considered armed and dangerous and are asking that anyone who may have information in this case to call the police in Lower Merion Township.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.