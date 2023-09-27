Gunman sought after driver shot to death following East Germantown crash

The Philadelphia Police have released surveillance footage following a deadly shooting that happened in August, in the hope that the public may be able to help identify the gunman who killed a 27-year-old man in the city's East Germantown neighborhood.

On Wednesday, police shared images of a man who officials are seeking in the afternoon slaying of Raymond Scott from the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happed at about 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, after the two men were involved in a crash. In video shared by the police, a silver car driven by the gunman can be seen on the 5100 block of Belfield Avenue when it strikes a metal pole.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Shortly after that crash, a black SUV rear-ends the silver car.

It's is unclear in the video provided just what happened next, but the gunman can be seen exiting the car and producing a handgun that he can be seen firing several times before he fled.

In this incident, officials said, the other driver, who police identified as Scott, was struck in the chest and later died of his wounds.

Law enforcement officials are seeking any information that might lead to the arrest of this gunman. He has been described by police as a male in his teens, with braided hair, wearing all black clothing.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

To submit a tip via telephone, call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.