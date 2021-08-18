Gunman Shot and Killed After Firing at Police, Officials Say

A man who was wanted out of Bucks County was shot and killed by police after he allegedly fired shots at the officers on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was wanted in connection to a prior shooting in Middletown Township, Bucks County. Police were pursuing the man on Whitaker Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard when he opened fire at the officers, according to investigators.

The officers returned fire and shot the man at least once. He was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect was not connected to the barricade situation in Bucks County in which the Yardley Police Chief was shot in the ear and hand.

Southbound lanes on Roosevelt Boulevard at Summerdale Avenue will be closed temporarily due to the ongoing police activity. Vehicles can continue southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard at C Street.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.