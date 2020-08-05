Gunman Shoots Woman on SEPTA Platform in West Philadelphia

What to Know A woman was shot multiple times by a gunman while waiting at the SEPTA station on 46th and Market streets.

The woman was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

A suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to SEPTA.

A gunman shot a woman who was standing on a SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old woman was waiting at the SEPTA station on 46th and Market streets shortly after 3 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The woman was shot multiple times in the stomach and once in the left leg. She was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police have not yet revealed her condition.

A suspect was later taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to SEPTA. Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.