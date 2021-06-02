Gunman Shoots 3 Police Officers in Wilmington, Delaware

Three Wilmington, Delaware, police officers were injured after a gunman opened fire on them late Wednesday night leading to an hourslong SWAT situation.
The officers were responding to a call for service at 25th and Market streets when a gunman inside a nearby apartment complex opened fire. Three officers were shot and taken to the hospital. Officials said all three were in stable condition.
A SWAT team and police surrounded the apartment building and residents were being told to stay away from the complex and shelter in place.
"Those located in the area between 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street, are asked to shelter in place and await further instructions from police," Wilmington police police said a statement.
For hours overnight, armed officers could be seen surrounding the building, focusing their attention on a window on the third floor.
Police have yet to announce any arrests or identify the suspected shooter.
Starting around 6:15 a.m., SWAT officers could be seen using the raised ladder of a fire truck to enter the upper floor of the apartment.
