Gunman Shoots 3 Police Officers in Wilmington, Delaware

Three Wilmington, Delaware, police officers were injured after a gunman opened fire on them late Wednesday night leading to an hourslong SWAT situation.

The officers were responding to a call for service at 25th and Market streets when a gunman inside a nearby apartment complex opened fire. Three officers were shot and taken to the hospital. Officials said all three were in stable condition.

A SWAT team and police surrounded the apartment building and residents were being told to stay away from the complex and shelter in place.

"Those located in the area between 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street, are asked to shelter in place and await further instructions from police," Wilmington police police said a statement.

Wilmington Closure: In between 23rd and 27th Streets from West St to Carter St is BLOCKED OFF. Take Washington St to RT-202 to Market Street or Rt-13 or Rt-495 #firstalerttraffic #detraffic @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/BHJp8i0ryz — Aunyea Lachelle (@AunyeaLachelle) June 3, 2021

For hours overnight, armed officers could be seen surrounding the building, focusing their attention on a window on the third floor.

No new update from @WPDPIO Wilmington, DE this morning... as SWAT teams continue to go in and out of the apartment building where a shooter fired at 3 police officers @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/8LJtm5smFL pic.twitter.com/EdEzxN1MTV — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) June 3, 2021

Police have yet to announce any arrests or identify the suspected shooter.

Starting around 6:15 a.m., SWAT officers could be seen using the raised ladder of a fire truck to enter the upper floor of the apartment.

Swat team entering apartment building they had surrounded throughout the night. This hours after a gunman shot three police in Wilmington. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/E277s4sucX — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) June 3, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.