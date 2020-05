A teen girl is recovering after she was shot in the back in Philadelphia Thursday night.

The 14-year-old girl was on the 2500 block of South Dewey Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The girl was shot twice in her lower back. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she is in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not released a description of any suspects.