Gunman Shoots Teen Girl and Young Man in West Philadelphia

The 15-year-old girl and 20-year-old man were both on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street at 3:19 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

A teen girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head during a double shooting in West Philadelphia. 

The 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were both on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday when a gunman opened fire. 

The girl was shot once in the head while the man was shot in the back of the head. Both victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital. 

The girl is currently in critical condition while the man is stable. 

No arrests have been made and police have not recovered a weapon. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

