Gunman Shoots Teen Boy in the Head Inside Philly Laundromat

The teen, who police said is approximately 16-years-old, was inside a laundromat on the 5600 block of Vine Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head inside a Philadelphia laundromat. 

The teen, who police said is approximately 16-years-old, was inside a laundromat on the 5600 block of Vine Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a gunman opened fire. 

The teen was shot once in the head and taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

