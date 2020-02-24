North Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Teen Boy in North Philadelphia

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon

By David Chang

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy was on 21st and Master streets around 3:15 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot multiple times in the body.

The teen was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, a weapon has not been recovered and police have not released a description of any suspects.

The shooting occurred about a mile away from Girard College.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

North Philadelphiashooting
