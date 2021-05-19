Gunman Shoots Teen Boy and Woman During Kickball Game at Philadelphia Playground

A gunman shot a teenage boy and a woman during a kickball game at a playground in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old woman was playing in a kickball game at Hancock and Master streets when a gunman opened fire.

A 16-year-old boy who was at the playground was shot in the shoulder while the woman was shot in the back.

Police have not yet revealed their conditions. No arrests have been made.

It was the second shooting involving a teenager in Philadelphia Wednesday night. Earlier in the evening, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm while standing near a SEPTA bus depot on the 1300 block of South 49th Street.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.