Gunman Shoots Teen Boy 3 Times in West Philadelphia

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The 15-year-old boy was on the 800 block of North 48th Street around 8:50 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the chest, once in the back and once in the right wrist. He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.