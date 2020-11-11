gun violence

Gunman Shoots Pregnant Woman in the Stomach in Kensington

The woman, who is 9 months pregnant, was in the doorway of a home on the 1800 block of East Atlantic Street when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang and Matt DeLucia

police line do not cross
Getty Images

A pregnant woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the stomach in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Wednesday evening. 

The 39-year-old woman, who is 9 months pregnant, was in the doorway of a home on the 1800 block of East Atlantic Street at 7:33 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The woman was shot once in the abdomen and taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Philadelphia Businesses Fear What Another Coronavirus Shutdown Could Mean

Decision 2020 7 hours ago

Biden Pushes Forward on Transition Despite Trump's Blocking

No arrests have been made. Officials believe the woman was hit by a stray bullet.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphiaKensingtonpregnant woman
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us