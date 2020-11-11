Gunman Shoots Pregnant Woman in the Stomach in Kensington

A pregnant woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the stomach in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The 39-year-old woman, who is 9 months pregnant, was in the doorway of a home on the 1800 block of East Atlantic Street at 7:33 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The woman was shot once in the abdomen and taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Officials believe the woman was hit by a stray bullet.

