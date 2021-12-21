Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Police Officer in North Philadelphia

The shooting occurred on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street.

By David Chang

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. 

The shooting occurred on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street. The officer was shot at least once in the shoulder and taken to Temple University Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the officer’s condition. Several police officers, including Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw arrived at the hospital to check on the injured officer.

Police are currently searching for the suspect. 

SkyForce10 also captured a crash involving a police car that was transporting a shooting victim to Temple University Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed whether the victim inside that police car was the injured officer or someone else.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

