Gunman Shoots Police Officer in North Philadelphia

Police are expected to provide an update on the officer's condition. Watch LIVE in the video embedded above.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The shooting occurred on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street. The officer was shot at least once in the shoulder and taken to Temple University Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the officer’s condition. Several police officers, including Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw arrived at the hospital to check on the injured officer.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

SkyForce10 also captured a crash involving a police car that was transporting a shooting victim to Temple University Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed whether the victim inside that police car was the injured officer or someone else.

UPDATE: Shortly after a Philly police officer was shot in the shoulder, a police car that was transporting a shooting victim to Temple University Hospital was involved in a crash with another vehicle. SkyForce10 captured the crash: https://t.co/58LBUaA6sC pic.twitter.com/08Z29iOylq — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 22, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.