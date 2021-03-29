gun violence

Gunman Shoots Person Inside Philadelphia Mills Mall

The victim was near the food court area of the mall on 1455 Franklin Mills Circle on Monday when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

At least one person was injured in a shooting inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall. 

The victim was near the food court area of the mall on 1455 Franklin Mills Circle on Monday when a gunman opened fire. The victim was shot at least once in the chest. Police have not yet revealed his or her condition or if any arrests have been made. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mall Security locked down parts of the building and are working with Philadelphia Police to secure the scene and evacuate people.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 29 mins ago

Man, Woman to Face Murder Charges After Police Find Dismembered Body in U-Haul Truck

gun violence 1 hour ago

L&I Shuts Down Philly Social Club Where 7 People Were Injured in Mass Shooting

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphiashootingPhiladelphia Mills Mall
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us