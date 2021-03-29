Gunman Shoots Person Inside Philadelphia Mills Mall

At least one person was injured in a shooting inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall.

The victim was near the food court area of the mall on 1455 Franklin Mills Circle on Monday when a gunman opened fire. The victim was shot at least once in the chest. Police have not yet revealed his or her condition or if any arrests have been made.

Mall Security locked down parts of the building and are working with Philadelphia Police to secure the scene and evacuate people.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.