Gunman Shoots Toddler, 2 Teen Girls and 2 Women During B-Day Party in North Philly

By David Chang

A gunman shot a 2-year-old boy, two teen girls and two women in North Philadelphia Monday night.

Police told NBC10 the boy, his 18-year-old mother, a 14-year-old girl, 25-year-old woman and 42-year-old woman were all attending a birthday celebration on the 2300 block of West Harold Street around 10 p.m. The birthday was for a man who had been shot a few days ago, investigators said.

During the party, an unidentified gunman about a half a block away opened fire, striking the five victims.

The boy was shot at least once in the back and is in critical condition. The two teen girls are also in critical. Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the two women.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

North Philadelphiashooting
