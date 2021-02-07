Gunman Shoots Man Inside Philadelphia Mills Mall

A man is recovering after he was shot inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall Sunday afternoon.
The 21-year-old man was inside the mall on 1406 Franklin Mills Circle at 1:25 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.
The man was shot once in the neck and taken to Jefferson University Hospital. He’s currently in stable condition.
A weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.