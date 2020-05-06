ACME shooting

Man Shot in the Head Outside ACME in Northern Liberties

The 24-year-old man was on the 100 block of W. Girard Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when an unidentified gunman opened fire

By David Chang

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the parking lot of an ACME grocery store in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

The 24-year-old man was on the 100 block of W. Girard Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The man was shot once in the head and taken to Temple University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

ACME shootingPhiladelphiaNorthern Liberties
