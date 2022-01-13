Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Man at North Philly SEPTA Station

By David Chang

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a North Philadelphia SEPTA station. 

The 34-year-old man was on the southbound platform at the SEPTA station on 2700 North Broad Street at 12:41 p.m. Thursday when a gunman opened fire. 

The man was shot twice in the right thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition. 

Police arrested a suspect and also recovered a weapon. They have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

