Gunman Shoots Man and Puppy Outside Philadelphia Home

A man is recovering while a puppy is fighting for her life after they were both shot while the victim was buying the dog outside of a Philadelphia home Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old man was outside of a home on the 2600 block of North Warnock Street around 9 p.m. and speaking with a dog seller who was holding a Pit Bull. As the man was paying the seller, a gunman opened fire.

The man was shot multiple times in the leg while the puppy was shot at least once in the neck.

A Good Samaritan drove the man to Temple University Hospital. He is currently in stable condition. Responding police officers found the wounded puppy on the sidewalk and took her to the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary Hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

Officials say the dog will need to undergo several surgeries.

Police have not yet confirmed whether or not the man was the gunman’s intended target. No arrests have been made and investigators have not released information on any suspects.

The Noah’s Ark Rescue Project is raising money to help cover the puppy’s medical expenses. Visit their website to learn more.