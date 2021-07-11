Gunman Shoots Man 11 Times Near Main Street in Manayunk

A man died from his injuries after he was shot eleven times near Main Street in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood overnight.

The 23-year-old man was on the 100 block of Leverington Avenue at 12:54 a.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The man was shot three times in the back, three times in the chest, twice in the left calf, twice in the right arm and once in the neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police later towed away two cars from a nearby parking lot at Leverington Avenue and Baker Street. Investigators have not yet revealed if or how the two vehicles are related to the shooting. A music studio and an art studio share the parking lot.

The shooting occurred near several businesses and bars in Manayunk, a Philadelphia neighborhood not known for violence.

Prior to the shooting, at least 291 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia, up 33% from the same time last year, which ended up being one of the most deadly in the city’s history.

In May, Philadelphia joined 14 other cities as part of a nationwide effort to reduce violent crime. Mayor Jim Kenney is also set to sign a fiscal 2022 budget that would allocate more than $155 million to anti-violence programs.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.