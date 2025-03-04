A gunman snuck up behind a teenager and killed him as he sat at a Southwest Philadelphia playground, investigators said.

Surveillance video captured the gunman sneaking up behind the teen boy who was sitting near a play area at a playground on the 5600 block of Grays Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, March 3, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. The gunman then pulled out a gun and fired at least nine shots at close range, shooting the teen in the face, head, back and torso, police said. The gunman then fled the scene on foot.

Police were called to the playground and found the teen victim unresponsive. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity. They also have not released a detailed description of the gunman, only saying he was wearing dark clothing with a light-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath at the time of the shooting.

As of March 2, there were 35 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, down 30 percent from the same time last year which ultimately saw the lowest number of murders in a decade, according to police data.

Earlier on Monday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner spoke about the drop in homicides in the city, which he described as "remarkable."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.