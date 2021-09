A young girl is in the hospital after she was shot in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The girl was on the 1500 block of West 9th Street Thursday night when a gunman opened fire.

The girl was shot at least once and taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Police told NBC10 they believe she is either 7 or 8 years old. They have not yet revealed her condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.