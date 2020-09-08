Gunman Shoots Driver in the Neck in Falls Township

What to Know A gunman shot a driver in the neck in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon.

A suspect was taken into custody while the victim was taken to the hospital.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Lincoln Highway and North Olds Boulevard as police search for additional suspects.

A gunman is in custody after shooting a driver in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

Police found the driver inside a vehicle on the side of the road on Lincoln Highway at North Olds Boulevard around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to the Capital Health Regional Hospital in Trenton, New Jersey. Police have not yet revealed his or her condition.

Responding police officers found the gunman in a nearby car and took the suspect into custody. They are still searching the area for possible additional suspects however. Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Lincoln Highway and North Olds Boulevard as the search continues.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Detective Dennis O’Connell at 215-949-9100 x416 or email him at d.oconnell@fallstwp.com.