Man Armed With Shotgun Fires at Officer in Upper Gwynedd Township, Police Say

A man armed with a shotgun fired at a police officer in the backyard of an Upper Gwynedd Township home, according to investigators.

On Sunday, shortly after noon, police responded to a home on Cathys Lane for a report of a suspicious man in the backyard. Investigators said the man, who is in his mid-30's, asked the owner of a home for water and then began drinking from a garden hose.

The man then began roaming through yards and sheds and a vehicle at other nearby homes, according to witnesses.

Responding police officers, including Sergeant Ray Royds, arrived at the scene and spotted the man in another backyard. The man then fled before turning around and facing Royds, according to Upper Gwynedd Township Police Chief David Duffy.

"The subject turned around at Sgt. Royds, yelled obscenities, pointed a shotgun at him and fired it at a distance of approximately 30-feet away, directed at Royds," Chief Duffy said. "Somehow that shot missed him."

Royds was not hurt during the shooting and officers took the man into custody.

"When they encountered him, knowing he had already fired at an officer, they showed tremendous restraint evaluating the situation and giving him commands to surrender, the chance to surrender, without using any additional force," Chief Duffy said.

The suspect was taken to Lansdale Hospital where he is undergoing detox for Methamphetamine, police said.

"It's an extremely scary situation," Chief Duffy said. "Very glad that somehow that round missed the officer and also that they were able to safely take him into custody without anyone within this crowded neighborhood hurt."